Naples man confessed to killing man in Immokalee on Sunday, sheriff says

A 32-year-old Naples man confessed to killing a man when Collier County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call and saw a body.

Deputies arrested Chadrick J.(Jerry) Austile, 32, about 2 a.m. Sunday in connection to the death of a man in Immokalee.

A caller reported a suspicious incident around 2 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 600 block of Willie Mae Harper Drive, deputies reported. Austile answered the door and deputies saw the body of the victim wrapped in a bed sheet on the floor.

Chadrick Austlie

Read More: Bicyclist in Immokalee dies after hit by a van while crossing SR 29

Also: Community gathers as Immokalee family announces lawsuit against CCSO deputies

Deputies said Austille had blood on his hands and confessed to killing the victim. According to the arrest report, they saw blood around the body and blood spray on the wall. Austile told them the man had reached for him in a sexual manner and, after a struggle, he shot him with his brother's gun.

Deputies found an expended shell casing in the home, and Austile said he disposed of the gun.

He was booked into the jail on charges of second-degree murder. He faces arraignment on Sept. 12.

Florida’s Amendment 6, frequently referred to as Marsy’s Law, protects the release of the victim's name.

Stacey Henson is breaking news and visuals editor for the Naples Daily News and Fort Myers News-Pres. you may reach her at shenson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples man confessed to killing man in Immokalee on Sunday