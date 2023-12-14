Naples man dies in Thursday three-car crash after losing control, troopers say

A Thursday morning crash involving three vehicles left a Naples man dead, Florida Highway Patrol reports

Troopers said a 43-year-old Naples man was driving his SUV north on County Road 881, also known as Livingston Road, north of Carton Lakes Boulevard about 7:43 a.m.

Another SUV and a sedan were headed south when the initial SUV attempted to change lane and lost control, troopers said. It overturned in the path of the second SUV, injuring that driver, an 18-year-old Naples man, and a passenger, a 67-year-old Naples man. The 43-year-old Naples man died on scene.

The sedan, driven by a 37-year-old Naples woman, hit the second SUV. Troopers said she was not injured.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

