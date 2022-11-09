Naples man engaged in child sex crimes while in jail on other charges, jury decides

A jury found a Naples man guilty of engaging in child sex crimes while jailed last year for unrelated crimes.

A jury found Cedric Hagerty Patterson, 27, guilty of lewd and lascivious battery after a two-day trial that ended Wednesday in Collier County.

In June 2021, Patterson was arrested following an investigation by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Section, according to a news release from the State Attorney's Office.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Investigations Section, which helps oversee the Naples Jail Center, alerted them, records show.

Patterson, then 25, was in jail on an unrelated case and exchanged approximately 500 emails and phone calls, many sexually explicit in nature, with a girl, 13, court records indicate.

His arrest affidavit indicates the "majority" of the emails were sexually explicit and detailed a previous sexual encounter.

Law enforcement contacted the victim’s family. An investigation revealed Patterson had met the child on social media.

Patterson then went to a residence and committed a lewd battery on the child prior to his incarceration.

When detectives contacted Patterson at the jail, the arrest affidavit indicates he was "apologetic and wished to be honest", as well as change his life and be a productive member of society.

He was in jail on charges related to DUI and providing false documentation to law enforcement.

Sentencing for the child sex crimes is slated for Jan. 19.

