Naples man faces $200,000 bond in Coastland Mall shooting that injured teen

A Naples man remained in custody Tuesday afternoon on a six-figure bond, charged in a Sunday shooting at Coastland Mall.

Jonathan Hernandez Cuevas, 19, is charged with one count of aggravated battery involving a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person.

He faces a $200,000 bond.

His 16-year-old victim is charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a delinquent juvenile and felony probation violation. The Naples Daily News and The News-Press generally don't name minors facing charges.

Just before 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Naples Police officers responded at one of the entrances to the Coastland Mall.

Authorities said the juvenile suspect dialed 911, advising he had been shot, and requested assistance. Officers responded along with paramedics from the Naples Fire Department and Collier County EMS.

The juvenile was treated for a gunshot wound and flown to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers.

Authorities said detectives located Cuevas and the vehicle observed leaving the scene of the shooting, at his residence. Cuevas volunteered to provide his version of events regarding the shooting, police said.

Police said Cuevas claimed he was threatened and acted in self-defense. He told detectives the firearm used was in the center console of his vehicle.

Further inspection of Cuevas’ vehicle, police said, revealed bullet hole damage. Cuevas admitted shooting twice from the driver’s seat through the front passenger window at the juvenile.

Authorities said this corroborated the visible physical bullet hole damage detectives observed.

Detectives interviewed a witness, an off-duty nurse, who said they began applying first aid.

While being assisted by the off-duty nurse, the juvenile advised he discarded a firearm in the bushes after being shot, police said.

Police found the firearm in a nearby hedgerow. Authorities said the firearm had a full magazine and a round in the chamber, indicative of not being fired.

The juvenile was released from Gulf Coast Medical Center, police said, adding that his mother agreed to transport him to the Naples Police headquarters to discuss his role in the shooting.

Police said the minor then admitted to possession of the firearm located in the hedgerow.

The mall was briefly locked down.

Hernandez Cuevas is next due in court Dec. 18 for his arraignment.

