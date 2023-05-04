Naples man fired from Lee Sheriff's office after he leaked secret street racing probe

Lee County Deputy Giray Uzen, of Naples, was fired, Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced Thursday, May 4, 2023. He shows the badge stripped from Uzen after detectives said he distributed confidential information on a street racing gang via social media.

A Lee County deputy is fired and arrested after authorities say he shared confidential information linked to street racing on a social media platform with individuals tied to the issue.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno on Thursday announced the arrest of Giray Uzen, of Naples, whose age wasn't immediately disclosed.

Uzen had been employed at the sheriff's office for nine months and had just completed field training, Marceno said.

"If they break that trust, destroy their integrity ... I will personally rip the badge off their shirt," he said. "They don't deserve to wear it, and they should be ashamed. This is an honorable profession."

About two weeks ago, Marceno said, detectives discovered a snapshot of the Lee County Sheriff's Office computer screen containing sensitive information.

The photograph contained information matching one of their programs that stores sensitive information.

"The program is only within a secure LCSO intranet," Marceno said linked to street racing. "Access is not for civilian employees, and only for certified law enforcement and corrections deputies."

Marceno said investigations have many layers and sources of information.

"We are a large agency that has to trust one another," Marceno said. "This program was set to identify suspects in the investigation."

Investigators traced the photo and that program back to a date, time and computer.

"That was located in our core facility using video recordings and log information," Marceno said.

"Former deputy Uzen intentionally gave this information out to warn these groups and obstruct our investigations," Marceno said. "This traitor is now in the Collier County Jail and charged with disclosing confidential criminal justice information."

Detectives identified Uzen. A search of his cellphone showed that he had taken photos of a computer screen. He then uploaded four photos to Snapchat associated with the criminal street racing groups, Marceno said.

Snapchat is a social media platform where users can only share content privately with their friends.

Uzen is at least the third deputy fired after breaking department policy.

During a Feb. 22 press conference, Marceno announced the arrests of Casey Howell, 26, and Enzo Finamore, 24, accused of pouring hot water on at least three inmates.

Finamore started with the Sheriff's Office in December 2021, while Howell started in 2022.

Their charges were downgraded from felonies to misdemeanor offenses in March. Records indicate the charges were modified March 10.

Howell faces two battery charges, while Finamore faces one battery count.

The two former deputies caused first- and second-degree burns after they poured hot water on several inmates, authorities said.

