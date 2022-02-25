Naples man found guilty of 20 counts of possession of child pornography

A 60-year-old Naples man has been found guilty of 20 counts of possession of child Pornography.

A jury rendered the guilty verdict Thursday after a three-day trial in Collier County.

Jean Jerome Dorlus was first arrested in August 2018 after a family friend found sexually explicit photos and videos of a child on his cellphone, according to an arrest report.

The victim was a 7-year-old girl, and was identifiedby investigators.

Dorlus was found not guilty of promoting a sexual performance by a child and sexual battery of a child younger than 12.

Collier County Circuit Court Chief Assistant State Attorney Deborah Cunningham and Collier County Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney James Stewart prosecuted the case.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 28.

