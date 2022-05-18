Naples man found guilty in 2019 child sex crime; sentencing slated June 29

A jury found a Naples man guilty Wednesday of one count of lewd and lascivious molestation following a three-day trial in Collier County.

Jeyber Leonel Monje Mejia, 40, was charged with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation by a person above the age of 18 and a victim between the ages of 12 and 16, according to a news release from the Twentieth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office received reports of a suspicious sexual incident involving a juvenile on June 26, 2019, officials said.

The child showed phone messages sent by the defendant to an adult, according to the release.

In the messages, Monje Mejia told the victim he was attracted to her and asked for photos.

The child then disclosed to the adult that Monje Mejia had molested her in the past, officials said.

Monje Mejia was arrested Aug. 4, 2019 at Southwest Florida International Airport by the Lee County Port Authority police, when he was returning from working out of state, officials said.

Sentencing is slated for June 29.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples man found guilty in 2019 child sex crime following three-day trial