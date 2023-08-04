Naples man got a minor pregnant, arrested two years later deputies say

Collier County deputies arrested a Naples man Thursday for impregnating a teenager two years ago.

In December 2021, a high school teacher told a youth relations deputy that Nicholas Bishop, 34, had gotten a young female pregnant, according to an arrest report. The case was then assigned to a Collier County detective, who contacted the victim in January.

The teen provided a sworn statement and said the sexual relationship with Bishop began around April 2021, and she was pregnant. The last time they had sex was in September or October 2021. She told deputies the would meet behind the Target, 2415 Tarpon Bay Blvd., near a wooded area.

She said the suspect was aware of her pregnancy, but she no longer wanted anything to do with the suspect and didn't want him in her child's life.

The detective followed up in July 2022, and the victim had given birth to her child. She signed two permissions to search person, and the detectives collected DNA samples from the child and teen.

Several search warrants were submitted and approved to collect a DNA sample from Bishop. After multiple attempts to locate the suspect, on Jan. 31, he was arrested on an unrelated incident, according to the report. At the Naples Jail Center, a detective served the search warrant. Bishop refused to provide a statement.

More: Half-million dollar bond set for Collier school bus driver accused of touching student

More: How to file a Title IX complaint, and what to include

They collected DNA samples from the suspect, which they sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for DNA processing.

Detectives received the results Wednesday from the department, which stated the chance Bishop is the biological parent is greater than 99.99%.

Thursday, deputies located Bishop and arrested him. He is at the Naples Jail Center, facing charges of sexual assault or battery as someone older than 24 on a victim younger than 16 or 17. His bond will be set by a judge, and his arraignment is Aug. 28.

Emma Behrmann is a breaking news reporter for The Naples Daily News and News-Press. You may reach her at ebehrmann@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmabehrmann.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples man got a minor pregnant, arrested two years later deputies say