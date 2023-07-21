Naples man with learner's permit called I-75 high-speed chase 'Grand Theft Auto', deputies say

A Naples man evaded police, speeding at over 100 mph with only a learner's permit Wednesday.

Gary Lamar Miller, 22, told Collier County deputies he felt like he was in the video game Grand Theft Auto. He drove 117 mph on Interstate 75, where the speed limit is 70 mph.

Deputies clocked his speed around 12:15 a.m. and attempted to catch up to his Nissan SUV, but Miller ignored their lights and sirens, speeding up to 120 mph. He exited the highway at Immokalee Road, ran a red light and drove over a grassy area north of Northbrooke Plaza Drive, according to deputies. He came to a stop at the gated entrance of the Cypress Trace Community.

Deputies took Miller into custody.

His arrest comes two days after Florida Highway Patrol began its week-long Operation Southern Slow Down; an initiative intended to combat the growing number of drivers tripling speeds, in which many reach triple digits.

Deputies arrested an 18-year-old from Lehigh Acres who accelerated to speeds over 123 mph on I-75 Wednesday.

More: Troopers apprehend Lehigh Acres man exceeding 120 mph on I-75, manipulating headlights

More: Punta Gorda man exceeded 100 mph on Periwinkle Way, said he was 'in the middle of nowhere'

Deputies conducted another high-speed arrest July 12 when a Punta Gorda man exceeded 100 mph on Periwinkle Way, Sanibel's longest road that has a speed limit of 35 mph.

Miller faces a felony charge of fleeing and eluding as well as speeding and driving permit violation citations, according to deputies.

Miller's bond is $5,000. He will be in court Aug. 14.

Emma Behrmann is a breaking news reporter for The Naples Daily News and News-Press. You may contact her at ebehrmann@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmabehrmann.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples man driving 117 mph on I-75 arrested for speeding, fleeing