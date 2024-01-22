Naples man pleads innocent to discharging firearm, injuring child Christmas Day

A Naples man facing several charges after authorities say he discharged a firearm Christmas Day, striking a child, pleaded innocent.

Diego Uriel Diaz Martinez, 31, is charged with shooting into a home; child neglect with great bodily harm; child neglect without great bodily harm; and using a firearm under the influence of alcohol.

Defense attorney Gabriel Angel Veliz entered the plea Monday before Collier Circuit Judge Ramiro Manalich. Uriel Diaz wasn't present, court records show.

According to an incident report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at an undisclosed time Dec. 25 in response to shots fired inside a home.

Authorities were informed a child bled from their leg.

A witness told authorities Diaz Martinez asked to see a firearm because he wanted to have one. The witness said he retrieved it from a safe in a bedroom, saying it had a magazine inside.

The arrest affidavit indicates Diaz Martinez was holding another minor when the firearm discharged, firing one bullet through the wall.

Authorities said the victim's mother discovered her son had been shot in the leg. The report says the minor was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim and his mother were visiting from Belize, authorities said.

No bond information was available Wednesday afternoon while Diaz Martinez remained in custody.

He's next due in court March 7 for a case management conference.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples man pleads not guilty in shooting that injured child