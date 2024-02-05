Naples man pleads not guilty to stabbing acquaintance during laundry room dispute

A Naples man has entered a not guilty plea in a laundry room dispute between two women that left another man with four stab wounds.

Bryant Kean, 39, is charged with aggravated battery and resisting arrest without violence. Public defender Nancy Ohan entered the plea on his behalf.

According to an incident report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 7, deputies responded to the 3400 block of 17th Avenue Southwest.

Authorities learned two women, Kayla Vaske and Kirsten Arcia, were arguing when one of their boyfriends, Ricky Dehnz, was stabbed. Authorities didn't release their ages.

Responding deputies said that after they turned onto 17th Avenue Southwest, in Naples, they saw a man walking on the road with a towel around him and "two subjects" on bicycles in front of an address in the 3500 block.

Authorities said one of subjects yelled the man walking with the towel was Dehnz, who pointed at Kean as he pedaled away, saying he was the perpetrator.

County commissioner probe: Case involving Collier County commissioner moves to Monroe County

"He stabbed me!" Dehnz told authorities, according to the report.

When deputies told Kean to stop, he ignored them, authorities said. Kean reportedly told deputies his bike didn't have brakes.

One of the deputies deployed his Taser, causing one prong to strike Kean in the leg. It's unclear if the deputy was placed on leave.

Kean then stopped his bike and was taken into custody.

When authorities spoke with Vaske, she said she got into an argument with Arcia. Vaske said she got hit in the head during the encounter and had a consistent injury.

Arcia told authorities she was doing laundry when Vaske walked in. Arcia reportedly told Vaske to "get out" and pushed her from the room.

When Vaske returned with Kean, both women began fighting again, the report says. Arcia told authorities she never saw a knife, but heard Dehnz say he was stabbed.

Deputies used a K9 and found a knife. Authorities said Dehnz suffered four stab wounds to the back and was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital, in Fort Myers.

Jail records indicate Kean remained in custody Monday afternoon on a $55,000 bond.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples man pleads not guilty to laundry room dispute turned stabbing