Naples man pleads not guilty to more than 10 child pornography charges

A Naples man who faces more than a dozen criminal charges related to child pornography possession has pleaded not guilty.

Giovana Linale Upson, attorney for Tyler Matthew Cifaldi, 31, entered the plea Monday before Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier. Cifaldi wasn't present at the hearing.

Cifaldi is charged with 18 counts of possession of child pornography.

A Southwest Florida task force focused on combatting human trafficking began investigating in response to multiple cyber tips about files with possible child sex abuse material uploaded to Cifaldi's Google photos account.

The sheriff's office said a search warrant turned up 18 files with child sex abuse material stored in Cifaldi's account. The files contained images of children 5 to 8 years old reportedly engaged in sexual activities with adults and other minors.

Detectives interviewed Cifaldi at his residence Monday and took him into custody, the sheriff's office said. He's next due in court Dec. 26 for his arraignment.

Cifaldi remained in custody Monday afternoon on a $120,000 bond. He's next due in court Feb. 29 for a case management conference.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples man enters not guilty plea in child pornography case