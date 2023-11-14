Naples man reaches deal, sentenced to 20 for Cape Coral road rage incident

A man punched in the face, knocked out of consciousness during a road rage incident, has led to a 20-year prison sentence for a Naples man.

Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle on Monday adjudicated Dylan Sarwar, 25, guilty and sentenced him to 15 years in prison for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. In a news release, the State Attorney's Office said that's the maximum sentence.

Sarwar was also sentenced to five years in prison, followed by five years of probation, for leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury. The sentences are consecutive, the State Attorney's Office said.

Detectives with Cape Coral Police arrested Sarwar on Dec. 30, 2022, nearly two weeks after the incident.

About 9:30 p.m. Dec. 17, police were called to the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Country Club Boulevard in response to a victim punched in the face, knocked unconsciousness and intentionally run over, an incident report reveals.

When officers arrived, first responders were performing lifesaving measures on the victim, whose identity and pronouns haven't been released.

The victim had sustained injuries and fractures to the head and ribs, the report indicates.

A companion of the victim told police they were traveling south on Country Club Boulevard, approaching Retunda Parkway when a small SUV merged, causing the victim to "slam on the brakes."

He stopped at Veterans Parkway after the SUV driver performed a series of hand gestures, the report says.

Sarwar stopped behind the victim, exited his car, approached the driver and spat on his face. The victim, riding in the passenger's seat, approached Sarwar to confront him, the report indicates.

Sarwar punched the victim in the face, knocking them to the ground. Sarwar then kicked the victim's ribs several times.

When the driver approached to aid the victim, Sarwar drove straight toward the victim, the report said. The driver jumped out of the way before Sarwar struck the victim, fleeing at high speed.

Two witnesses captured the incident on their cellphones.

The victim was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, sedated and intubated.

