Naples man reported missing

Jan. 1—The Maine State Police is helping the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office locate a man who is reported missing.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office announced Dec. 29 it was seeking the public's help in finding Mark Conley, 67, of Naples.

Conley was last seen in the Lewiston area on Christmas Eve.

The State Police joined the missing person case, spokesperson Shannon Moss said Saturday. Conley's family is "very concerned for his well being" after he did not attend a Christmas gathering, Moss said in a press release.

Conley is a white male, 5'8″ tall who weighs 200 pounds and has blue eyes and a gray goatee. He drives a silver 2016 Jeep Patriot SUV bearing a Maine license plate number of 5823XK.

Anyone who has information about Conley's whereabouts is urged to contact police.