Naples man ripped off glasses, pulled woman out of car in attack, Collier deputies say

A Naples man turned himself in Friday after Collier County deputies say he attacked a young woman during a road rage encounter.

Michael Dean Thomas, 58, faces charges of burglary with battery in connection with the July 5 incident at Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Greenwood Circle.

The victim drove south on County Barn Road around 2:30 p.m. behind a white Lexus sedan. The Lexus moved into the turn lane for Charlemagne Boulevard. The victim then passed the Lexus, and he began to follow her. When she pulled onto Greenwood Circle, the Lexus sped up and cut her off, according to deputies.

The driver exited his car and began shouting obscenities at the woman. He reached through her open window and ripped her sunglasses from her face and threw them at her, according to deputies. He opened her door, pulled her out of the car by her hair and threw her onto the ground where he hit her as she tried to defend herself. It only stopped when a witness intervened, and the suspect drove away in the Lexus.

The victim had scrapes on her arms but declined to be evaluated by paramedics.

Through investigation, detectives believed Thomas to be a suspect. The victim and witness identified Thomas from photo lineups as the man who attacked her, according to deputies.

"This arrest is the result of good old fashioned police work by our detectives who determined the identity of the suspect and connected him to this violent crime," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

Thomas turned himself into the jail Friday and was taken into custody on the felony charge.

His bond is $25,000.

Emma Behrmann is a breaking news reporter for The Naples Daily News and News-Press. You may reach her at ebehrmann@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmabehrmann.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples man faces burglary with battery charges for July 5 incident