Naples man sentenced for falsifying IRS documents; hiding money in Swiss accounts

A Naples businessman who is a certified public accountant has been sentenced to 86 months in prison for hiding millions in undisclosed Swiss bank accounts when he worked as chief financial officer of a Russian natural gas company, records show.

Mark Anthony Gyetvay, who owns a residence in Pelican Bay, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Joan N. Ericksen in federal court in Fort Myers.

Gyetvay, 66, was ordered to pay a fine of $350,000 and pay restitution of more than $4 million to the U.S., and he will serve three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A federal jury convicted Gyetvay in March on four counts for failing to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts, FBAR, making a false statement to the IRS and for willfully failing to tax returns.

U.S. taxpayers who have a financial interest or signature over one or more foreign financial accounts with a total value of more than $10,000 must file FBAR documents.

Gyetvay is scheduled to self surrender to authorities by Nov. 7.

According to his Sept. 22, 2021 indictment, Gyetvay worked for a large international firm in the U.S. and was transferred in 1995 to the firm’s Moscow affiliate and became a partner in 1996.

Two different accounts under two different corporate names

According to LinkedIn, he was a partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Russia from 1994 to 2003.

In 2003, he became chief financial officer of Novatek, a large Russian natural gas company. While serving as CFO, he helped guide the Russian gas company through its initial public offering through the London Stock Exchange in 2005.

In 2005 and 2007, Gyetvay opened two different accounts at the Swiss Bank Coutts in Geneva to hold large sums of money which at one point totaled more than $93 million, according to the federal government.

He opened the first account in 2005 using a corporate entity named Opotiki Marketing, which was incorporated in Belize. He was listed as the sole beneficiary. In December 2007, he opened a second account at Coutts using a different corporate entity, Felicis Commercial Corp., that was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

On another account, he requested that all correspondence from Coutts be held at the bank’s “hold mail” counter which meant that no correspondence would be sent to him in the U.S., according to the indictment.

Over a period of several years, he took steps to conceal his ownership and control of the money that included removing his name from the accounts and making his then wife, a Russian citizen, the beneficial owner, according to records. The indictment does not disclose the name of his former wife.

Despite being a certified public accountant, Gyetvay did not file personal tax returns for 2013 and 2014, records show.

In addition, he did not file the foreign bank and financial account forms to disclose his control of the Swiss bank accounts despite his accountant’s recommendation to do so.

In an unsuccessful attempt to avoid significant financial penalties, Gyetvay made a false filing with the IRS using the Streamlined Foreign Offshore Procedures, which is only available to taxpayers whose failure to report offshore assets and income is due to non-willful conduct, according to the Justice Department.

When things started to go bad

In 2010, the Swiss Bank attempted to obtain tax information from Gyetvay, which caused him to list the Moscow address of his then wife as the beneficiary of one of the accounts rather than the Naples address where she lived with him.

That same year, Gyetvay closed both the Coutts accounts and opened accounts at another Swiss Bank, Hyposwiss, where he listed his then wife as the beneficiary and her Moscow address, according to the indictment.

Between 2005 and 2015, Gyetvay retained a wealth advisory firm in Zurich to help him disguise ownership of the bank accounts that included using his former wife’s name and passport when she had no role in the accounts.

Gyetvay took “multiple steps to execute the scheme” that included failure to file income tax returns for the tax years 2009 through 2014 and filing false tax returns that were years late and under-reported his income and omitted his ownership of the Swiss accounts.

He did not report income of $19.9 million in 2007 and 7,000,000 shares with the Russian gas company valued at more than $16 million, along with not reporting interest and dividend income connected to the Swiss accounts.

The original 33-page indictment included 15 counts charging him with tax fraud and the case went to trial March 23 this year. The jury found him guilty on four counts on March 28, records show.

