Cape Coral man sentenced to life in prison in girlfriend's 2015 murder

Michael Zutten listens to the verdict in the courtroom on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at Collier County Courthouse in Naples, Fla. Zutten was found guilty of murdering Heather Lee Grimshaw of East Naples by a six member jury.

A Naples man will serve life in prison after murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body in a state forest in 2015.

Michael Zutten, 54, of Cape Coral, was found guilty in November following a nine-day trial in Collier County, and sentenced Friday, a press release from the State Attorney's Office reported.

A case report said Heather Lee Grimshaw told Zutten she was going on an out-of-state trip with a friend named Ashley. She was last seen at her home Aug. 26, three days before two hikers in Picayune State Park found a human skull after seeing vultures circling, police reports indicate.

Zutten did not report her missing.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office learned of her disappearance months later and began an investigation.

Collier County Sheriff homicide investigators immediately suspected foul play. In October 2015, CCSO took to social media, on YouTube, to solicit help from the public.

Her remains were identified that December.

Zutten was arrested in 2018, officials said.

Part of the evidence introduced at trial were social media posts Zutten shared, which referenced murder and hiding bodies, according to the release.

