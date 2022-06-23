Naples Manor victim shot nine times expected to live, suspected shooter in custody

A 21-year-old man who Collier County deputies say shot another man nine times during a dispute in Naples Manor has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened about 6 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 5000 block of Johns Street.

Detectives say Israel Catarino Felipe, of Naples, and the 30-year-old victim know each other. They were involved in a dispute when Catarino Felipe got a gun and shot the victim in the chest.

Catarino Felipe fled before deputies arrived.

Road Rage shooting: Shooter hits SUV near I-75 and Immokalee Road

Massacre expert: Naples woman, retired Illinois police chief, named to review team for Uvalde school massacre

Mississippi murder: CCSO deputies arrest man wanted for murder, attempted murder in Mississippi

The victim, not identified by the Sheriff's Office due to Marsy’s Law, was airlifted to Gulf Coast Hospital Medical Center in Fort Myers.

According to a Sheriff's Office arrest report, doctors said the victim suffered nine gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

Deputies searched the area for Catarino Felipe and found him at a nearby apartment complex at approximately 12:45 p.m.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a detainer on Catarino Felipe through ICE’s 287(g) program. The initiative targets individuals arrested on criminal charges who ICE has probable cause to believe are removable as undocumented immigrants.

Once Catarino Felipe has satisfied his local criminal charges he will be released to ICE custody.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples man accused of shooting friend 9 times charged