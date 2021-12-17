Naples Park shooting: Two men charged in murder released from custody

Two of the Naples men charged in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Nate Davison have been released from jail after posting bond.

Matthew Charles Marr and Robert Anthony Tanaka Jr., both 19, are free awaiting trial, while a third man, Austin Steinbach, 23, charged in the slaying remains jailed on $600,000 bond.

Tanaka claims Naples Jail Center denied him proper medical treatment, and his mother sent a letter to Judge Joseph Foster begging him to reduce bond and threatening to file a complaint against a nurse working in the jail.

Davison was found shot to death about 1:20 a.m. Oct. 12 in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of 99th Avenue North, about a mile from Vanderbilt Beach.

Collier Sheriff's reports said he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Kean Patrick Cheney, 19, who was with Davison, suffered a gunshot wound to his calf.

Related coverage:

Witnesses reported a truck driving up and down the street before pulling into the driveway and opening fire.

They each face one count of second-degree murder with a firearm, publishable by life in prison, one count of shooting into a dwelling or building and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

If convicted of all three counts, all three men could be sentenced up to life in prison.

According to the affidavit, Marr drove his truck to Physicians Regional Hospital in Naples immediately after the shooting. He had been shot in the face along with Tanaka. Both men sustained facial lacerations and potential loss of an eye.

Steinbach was not injured, and he remains in jail after refusing to appear at an arraignment hearing. He has since pleaded not guilty to all charges. He has not filed a motion to reduce his $600,000 bond.

Matthew Marr's truck hours after the fatal shooting on Oct 12 on the 700 block of 99th Avenue North

Motions to reduce

Marr and Tanaka had appeared in court on Dec. to reduce their $200,000 bond.

Story continues

They had been sitting in the Naples jail since Nov. 1, after authorities served arrests warrants in a Miami hospital to them.

Tanaka, who lives with his parents, testified that a gunshot to his eye caused a detached retina and he was taken to two hospitals for treatment, ending up at the Bascom Palmer Institute in Miami.

According to court records, he said that he was given specific treatment directions by the doctors at Bascom Palmer and that he did not get the follow-up treatment he needed. Tanaka said he cannot see out of his eye and that he suffers pain and aches in his eye throughout the day.

On cross-examination, he said that he had seen doctors and nurses in the jail and was taken to see a specialist at Bascom Palmer for treatment once since Nov 1.

Mugshot of Robert Tanaka, who is currently in Miami Dade County Jail custody

Marr, who detectives say was driving the truck, sought to have his bond reduced to $100,000.

On cross-examination, Marr's mother said that Marr was living with her and his father and had started working as a mechanic in March 2021.

The State objected and argued that the bonds are too low to protect the community.

The court ruled Monday, Dec 14 denying the motions.

Upon release from the Collier County Jail, all three must submit to GPS monitoring.

Tanaka bonded out of jail four days before Foster made his Tuesday ruling and Marr bonded out Wednesday.

Family mourns: Slain 18-year-old Naples Park teen remembered as athlete, animal lover, faithful

A mother's plea

The day after the motion hearing, on Dec. 7, Tanaka's mother, Nicole, sent an email to Foster requesting a reduced bond because of her family's inability to come up with the money, according to a court filing. She also claimed that the jail officials denied her son necessary medical treatment.

"All I am requesting is an affordable bond to be set so I can get my son the proper necessary medical assistance and treatment and care he is currently being denied," Nicole Tanaka wrote.

Tanaka's letter became part of the court record but Foster was not allowed to consider the letter because of court procedure.

Nicole Tanaka added that her son went to his specialist appointment with Bascom Palme "only after 3 weeks of me constantly calling multiple times a day and email [sic] everyone including Sheriff Rambosk, Chief (Mark) Middlebrook, Zennia Rodriguez and many many others including Mayor (Teresa) Heitmann."

When she didn't receive a response, Tanaka said she told Rodriguez "if she's going to deny my son his proper necessary medical assistance, treatment, and care then I was going to call the State of Florida Nursing Board and AHCA ( Agency For Health Care Administration) and file a complaint because as each day passes the blood vessels in his eye are shrinking every single day."

Tanaka went on to write: "A bond hearing is supposed to be about if the person will show up to court is it not? I can guarantee you that we are fighting this all the way, he will not miss any days. I give you my word on that."

Tanaka's mother has created a GoFundMe to raise money for her son's bond and medical treatment. As of Thursday afternoon the fundraiser has raised $250 of a $200,000 goal.

The Naples Daily News asked the Sheriff's office about Tanaka's claims of the jail denying medical treatment.

"Due to privacy matters relating to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), we are prohibited from commenting on medical information relating to an inmate. However, we can tell you that our contracted medical provider is required to provide a community standard of care statement," a CCSO spokesperson said.

All three defendants have a case management hearing scheduled for Jan. 14.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples Park murder: Two men awaiting trial in fatal shooting case