Naples physician among 36 nationwide charged for receiving kickbacks on unnecessary tests

A Naples physician has been charged with authorizing the fraudulent billing of $2.6 million to Medicare in a scheme where he received kickbacks for ordering unnecessary tests, according to the federal government.

Dr. Omar Saleh, 36, of Naples, is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions facing criminal charges where a total of $1.2 billion was fraudulently billed to Medicare in telemedicine, cancer genetic testing and durable medical equipment schemes, according to the Justice Department.

Saleh is the only defendant in Southwest Florida named in the criminal cases that involved a nationwide coordinated law enforcement action against a telemedicine company executive, owners and executives of clinical laboratories, durable medical equipment companies, marketing companies and other medical professionals, according to the federal government.

Saleh has been licensed in Florida since 2013, according to the state Department of Health.

Beginning in around April 2020 while in Miami and elsewhere, Saleh solicited and received kickbacks and bribes in exchange for signing doctors’ orders for genetic testing that were medically unnecessary and sent to two Texas laboratories, according to the Justice department.

The kickbacks involved beneficiary referrals and the opportunity to bill Medicare for telemedicine visits under more flexible telehealth rules, according to the Justice department.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services put in place the more flexible rules for patients to get telemedicine visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His co-conspirators obtained access to thousands of Medicare beneficiaries’ information and DNA through deceptive marketing practices.

Saleh's case is based out of federal court for the Southern District of Florida, records show. Saleh could not be reached for comment.

Defendants in other cases announced Wednesday are based in South Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri, Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, North Carolina, New York, Texas and California.

The coordinated federal investigations primarily targeted alleged schemes involving the payment of illegal kickbacks and bribes by laboratory owners and operators in exchange for the referral of patients by medical professionals working with fraudulent telemedicine and digital medical technology companies.

Telemedicine schemes account for more than $1 billion of the losses associated with Wednesday’s action.

The charges include some of the first prosecutions in the nation related to fraudulent cardiovascular genetic testing, which the Justice Department said is a “burgeoning scheme.”

Medical professionals made referrals for expensive and medically unnecessary cardiovascular and cancer genetic tests, as well as durable medical equipment, according to the federal agency.

For example, cardiovascular genetic testing was not a method of diagnosing whether an individual presently had a cardiac condition and was not approved by Medicare for use as a general screening test for indicating an increased risk of developing cardiovascular conditions in the future.

“The Department of Justice is committed to prosecuting people who abuse our health care system and exploit telemedicine technologies in fraud and bribery schemes,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the department’s criminal division, said in a news release.

“This enforcement action demonstrates that the department will do everything in its power to protect the health care systems our communities rely on from people looking to defraud them for their own personal gain,” he said.

Separately on Wednesday, CMS announced administrative actions against 52 providers involved in similar schemes. In connection with the enforcement action, the department seized over $8 million in cash, as well as luxury vehicles and other fraud proceeds.

