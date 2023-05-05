Naples physician convicted on drug charges after arrest uncovered possession of explosives

A Naples physician suspended after his March 2021 arrest for drug trafficking was found guilty after a two-day trial.

Christy Daniel Cugini, Jr., 65, was found guilty of trafficking 25 grams or more of oxycodone; possession of paraphernalia; possession of hydrocodone; and possession of tramadol.

The jury returned the guilty verdict Thursday after a two-day trial in Collier County.

On Jan. 29, 2021, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about possible criminal activityat Cugini's residence.

Detectives found multiple homemade explosive devices and large quantities of illegal drugs at his home near North Naples, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives were executing a search warrant at the home when they arrested Cugini.

In March 2021, NCH suspended the privileges of Cugini from the Millennium Physician Group while the ongoing investigation is conducted by the sheriff's office, said Shawn McConnell, director of marketing and communications for the health care system.

Detectives found homemade improvised explosive devices inside Cugini’s residence and garage, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office bomb squad was brought in.

Detectives found bomb-making materials inside Cugini’s residence, including PVC pipe and powders commonly used in fireworks. They also found potassium nitrate and ammonium nitrate which can be used as oxidizers in the creation of home-made explosives, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to previous reports, Cugini was charged with nine counts of making or possessing a destructive device.

Detectives also found marijuana, tramadol, oxycodone and hydrocodone in Cugini’s bedroom.

Some of the narcotics were in pill bottles with other people’s names on them and many of the substances were in trafficking quantities, according to the sheriff’s office.

The search also turned up numerous items of narcotic paraphernalia, including heat seal bags, a vacuum sealer and a scale, authorities said.

Cugini's arrest photo has been exempt from release under Florida Statute 119, the state’s public records law, according to the sheriff’s office.

