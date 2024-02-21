Naples Pier rebuild moving ahead, project going out to bid soon. What to know

Rendering of new Naples Pier.

There's a long way to go, but plans to rebuild the Naples Pier continue to inch forward.

City Council heard an update on the multimillion-dollar project Tuesday, with the design plans now 100% complete.

The pier, destroyed by Hurricane Ian, will be built stronger and taller, with new features, including more shaded areas and more seating to take in the Gulf views.

Here's more to know from the brief update, shared at a workshop:

What's the next step?

The city is developing the bid documents to meet the guidelines set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to ensure the project qualifies for reimbursement. The reimbursement could be as high as 90% for the eligible parts of construction tied to Ian.

Based on the latest estimates from the engineers, the project could cost up to $22.5 million, with contingencies.

When will work start?

The timeline for construction will depend on how soon a contractor is hired. A contractor should be hired within a few months of the project going out to bid.

Construction could take 18 to 24 months.

What will construction look like?

During construction the pier will be closed to the public, including its restrooms. The beach entrance on the south side of it will be off limits, and 12th Avenue South, west of Gulf Shore Boulevard, will be closed to traffic, except to residents who need to use it to go to and from their driveways.

Plans include providing a walk-through for residents and other visitors, so they can still go from one side of the beach to the other, around the construction site.

What about beach parking?

The Naples Pier parking lot on 12th Avenue South, or parts of it, may be used for a construction lay-down site, or storage area for supplies and equipment. If so, the city will look into options to provide more public parking elsewhere.

Chad Merritt, the city's parks, recreation and facilities director, told council the project will involve more work than they might imagine, and using the pier's parking lot for staging could save the contractor time and money, although the city will lose revenue from its temporary closure.

"I'm ready for the project to get underway, just like everybody else is," he said. "It does take a process, and we want to make sure everything is done right."

More information can be found here: naplesgov.com/parksrec/page/naples-pier-approved-design.

