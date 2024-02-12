Naples plane crash: Jupiter woman was one of three survivors

Emergency officials work the scene of plane crash on Interstate 75 in Naples near Exit 105 on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Two people were confirmed dead. The National Transportation Safety Board is moving the wreckage Sunday to a secure location for additional inquery.

NAPLES — A Jupiter woman was among the three survivors of a plane crash Friday on Interstate 75 in Naples that left two people dead, authorities said.

Crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans, 27, of Jupiter, and passengers Aaron Baker, 35, and Audra Green, 23, of Columbus, Ohio, survived the crash when a Bombardier Challenger 600-series jet crash-landed on the southbound side of Interstate 75 outside of Naples, just north of the highway's eastern turn, which runs along the area known as Alligator Alley. The plane hit an SUV and a truck; the drivers and passengers survived.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office identified the dead as pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, and Ian Fredrick Hoffman, 65, of Pompano Beach.

The Hop-A-Jet plane was coming from Columbus to the Naples Airport and scheduled for departure to Fort Lauderdale, said Robin King, the director of communication with The Naples Airport Authority.

In the moments before the explosive plane crash, Murphy radioed Air Traffic Control and told them that the plane had suffered dual engine failure, and he was attempting an emergency landing outside the airport. The plane crashed about 4 miles from the airport. According to FlightAware's flight tracker, the jet plunged from 1,800 feet to the ground in the last minute of its descent.

King said the airport lost communication with the plane just before the crash.

Friday night, Fort Lauderdale-based Hop-A-Jet released a statement acknowledging the crash and saying it planned to dispatch a team to the site. "Our immediate concern is for the well-being of our passengers, crew members, and their families," the statement said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday it plans to move the jet that crashed in Naples on Friday to an undisclosed, secure facility for further study. Separately, the black box, also known as the flight data recorder, and cockpit voice recorder was sent to agency headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Sunday evening.

Emergency officials investigate the scene of a plane crash on Interstate75 in Naples near Exit 105 on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. The plane carrying five people crashed on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023. The National Transportation Safety Board is moving the fuselage to a secure location for further investigation.

Bosmans could not be reached for comment Sunday, nor was information about her injuries available. A LinkedIn profile for a West Palm Beach-based Hop-A-Jet corporate cabin attendant named Sydney Bosmans shows she holds degrees from Shepherd University in West Virginia and Arizona State University, where she was a member of the women's lacrosse team.

She also coached lacrosse at Rhodes College in Memphis, according to the profile.

Emergency officials investigate the scene of a plane crash on Interstate 75 in Naples near Exit 105 on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. The plane carrying five people crashed on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023. The pilot and copilot died.

"Motivated, passionate, and professional individual," the profile reads. "Thrives in a fast-paced and constantly changing environment while maintaining top customer service and attention to detail."

Officials estimate the NTSB will have a preliminary report in about 30 days.

