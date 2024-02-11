Naples plane crash: NTSB investigators transport jet to secure facility, study 'black box'

Emergency officials work the scene of plane crash on Interstate 75 in Naples near Exit 105 on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Two people were confirmed dead. The National Transportation Safety Board is moving the wreckage Sunday to a secure location for additional inquery.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday it plans to move the jet that crashed in Naples on Friday to an undisclosed, secure facility for further study.

Separately, the black box, also known as the flight data recorder, and cockpit voice recorder will head to agency headquarters in Washington, D.C., this evening.

The pilot and co-pilot died in the crash.

While investigators continue to examine and document the scene and the aircraft, an email said, they are also recovering the craft.

NTSB officials plan to move the jet to an "undisclosed secure facility in Jacksonville later today," the agency said in an email.

The southbound side of Interstate 75 between Pine Ridge and Golden Gate near Exit 105 remains closed to traffic. Although debris is still being cleared off the highway, Florida Highway Patrol's Lt. Greg Bueno estimated that the portion of I-75 the plane landed on will be reopened later Sunday.

Emergency officials investigate the scene of a plane crash on Interstate75 in Naples near Exit 105 on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. The plane carrying five people crashed on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023. The National Transportation Safety Board is moving the fuselage to a secure location for further investigation.

Friday, the Bombardier Challenger 600-series jet crash-landed on the southbound side of I-75 outside of Naples, Florida, just north of the highway's eastern turn, which runs along the area known as Alligator Alley. The plane hit an SUV and a truck; the drivers and passengers survived.

Five were onboard the jet: a pilot, copilot, a crew member and two passengers.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office identified the dead as pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, Fla., and Ian Fredrick Hoffman, 65, of Pompano Beach, Fla.

State Troopers & Emergency Crews continue to clean up the plane crash scene on SB I75 MM 106!



Reminder for all NB I75 Traffic, stopping on I75 is NOT permitted unless a vehicle is disabled or to render aid in an emergency! Citations are being issued to non compliant motorists!

Crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans, 23, of Jupiter, Fla. and passengers Aaron Baker, 35 and Audra Green, 23, of Columbus, Ohio, survived the crash. Survivors could not be reached Sunday.

The plane was coming from Columbus, Ohio, to the Naples Airport and scheduled for departure to Fort Lauderdale, said Robin King, the director of communication with The Naples Airport Authority.

In the moments before the explosive plane crash, Murphy radioed Air Traffic Control and told them that the plane had suffered dual engine failure, and he was attempting an emergency landing outside the airport.

The plane crashed about 4 miles from the airport.

According to FlightAware's flight tracker, the jet plunged from 1,800 feet to the ground in the last minute of its descent.

King said the airport lost communication with the plane just before the crash.

Emergency officials investigate the scene of a plane crash on Interstate 75 in Naples near Exit 105 on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. The plane carrying five people crashed on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023. The pilot and copilot died.

Friday night, Hop-A-Jet released a statement acknowledging the crash and saying it planned to dispatch a team to the site.

"Our immediate concern is for the well-being of our passengers, crew members, and their families," the statement said.

The NTSB is investigating the crash. The agency investigates about 1,200 aviation accidents and incidents a year, and about 60 accidents in the other modes of transportation: rail, highway, marine, and pipeline.

Officials estimate the NTSB will have a preliminary report in about 30 days.

Emergency officials investigate the scene of a plane crash on I-75 in Naples near exit 105 on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. The plane carrying five people crashed on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023. Two people are confirmed dead.

