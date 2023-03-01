Naples Police alert of scammer posing to be police chief

A new scam tries to threaten Naples residents into believing the feds are investigating them for buying drugs.

One Naples resident recently told the city's police department that he received a call from a male claiming to be Police Chief Tom Weschler, Lt. Bryan McGinn, spokesperson for Naples Police, told the Daily News on Monday. The caller told him that he was contacting him about a purchase made for an illicit drug and that he was working the case with the federal government.

"That's all highly unlikely to actually be legitimate," McGinn said. "Generally speaking, you won't get a call from the chief of police or any head designee regarding an active investigation. You're going to get a call from a detective, sergeant, or lieutenant ... Things of that nature. And they're going to do it in person, not just over the phone."

The caller provided the resident with all the numerical digits of his credit card and asked if he was willing to cooperate with their investigation, police said in a news release.

"There's always a push for immediacy," McGinn said as he explained some of the associated red flags with scams like this. "You got to do this, now. Otherwise, something bad's gonna happen."

The resident agreed and the caller stated that he would need him to make a formal statement on a recording as to his willingness to cooperate, but to include his Social Security number when he said it.

When the caller asked for more personal information, the resident became uneasy and started to make an exit off the phone. The caller told him that if he didn't cooperate, he was going to send police officers to his home to arrest him on a warrant.

"I think it's a first where they've used the chief of police his name, but we've had individuals that have claimed to be lieutenants or members of command staff, things of that nature," McGinn said.

Scam targets 'good, law-abiding citizens,' Naples police say

The resident immediately disconnected the call and dialed Naples Police, only to find it was a scheme to get his personal information.

"They're looking to prey on those that don't normally have an individual contact with law enforcement may not know exactly how the process goes, or good, law-abiding citizens that essentially don't do anything wrong," McGinn said.

McGinn said the scammer could face charges locally. He added they'd have to go through a warrant process with the State Attorney's Office and Naples Police's Criminal Investigations Division

"Don't call the number that called you," McGinn said. "Research the actual number for whatever it is. In this case, it was the Naples Police Department."

McGinn said they've seen other examples with power services and water utilities.

"It's not commonplace for individuals to utilize tender payment, such as gift cards, Green Dot money cards or any of those reloadable gift cards you can buy at convenience stores, gas stations, that kind of stuff," McGinn said. "That's not generally how business is done."

