Naples police chief announces retirement after more than 14 years on the job

Naples Police Chief Tom Weschler talks with members of the press Monday, June 1, 2020, evening in Naples.

After more than 14 years as police chief in Naples, Tom Weschler has announced his retirement.

His last day on the job is June 30.

In a memo to the city manager, Weschler said his role as chief gave him the "privilege of working shoulder to shoulder with some of the finest sworn and civilian personnel."

"It has been an honor to serve and protect the citizens of this community and to mentor some of the finest officers," he said.

He listed some of his proudest accomplishments on the job in the memo. They include:

Serving as district director for the Florida Police Chief's Association

Achieving and maintaining Commission of Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation

Developing a "Do the Right Thing" program to recognize students who make the right choices

Starting a Citizens Police Academy Program to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the police department

Receiving a Law Enforcement Executive of the Year award from the Southwest Florida Chief's Association

Creating a new volunteer police chaplain program

He acknowledged the many challenges the department has faced under his watch, from the Great Recession and civil unrest to a global pandemic and two major hurricanes ‒ Irma, then Ian.

"Throughout it all we stood unified, strong and determined as professionals to keep the citizens of this great city safe," Weschler said.

One of the most rewarding parts of his job, he said, has been the relationships he's built. He formed partnership with organizations such as the Chabad Jewish Center, NAACP and Project Help, a 24-hour crisis hotline.

"My priorities have always been to treat everyone with dignity and respect, provide officers with the best training, and to keep everyone safe," Weschler said.

He shared that his career has seen him through some of life's biggest challenges, including the loss of his late wife in 2015.

"With the support of so many, I was able to find a new path and move forward to where I am today," he said.

Naples Police Chief Tom Weschler presents the flag to Jennifer Reidy, wife of Naples Police Sgt. Jeffrey Reidy, during his funeral service, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Cambier Park in Naples.

In his retirement, Weschler said he looks forward to beginning a new chapter with his "beautiful wife," traveling and enjoying time together.

He offered these parting words: "Always take care of each other, be safe and remember that every day is a gift."

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples Police Chief Tom Weschler to retire to begin "new chapter"