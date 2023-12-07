Naples Police Department sees turnaround, with improvements to pay and culture

A police officer removes his body armor after a lockdown at Naples High School in Naples is lifted on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

The Naples Police Department has seen a turnaround.

After struggling to hire and keep officers over the last few years, there are now just two vacancies, which are expected to be filled by January.

Improvements in pay and culture have helped breathe new life into the police department, boosting employee morale.

A new police chief has helped the effort.

Since taking office, Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar has focused on hiring and retention challenges across departments, mostly behind the scenes.

In June 2022, when the total number of vacancies had reached more than 60 across the city's operations, Boodheshwar was still settling into his new role. The city was losing employees as fast as it could fill open slots, including police officers, prompting community concerns about safety.

One of Boodheshwar's top priorities has been to increase employee pay and benefits, across the board, which has helped the city become an "employer of choice," he remarked.

In the 12 months ending Nov. 29, the city "onboarded" 17 police officers or trainees, he shared, attributing the success to a more favorable three-year contract the city negotiated with the police union. The contract, which increased pay, runs through September 2024.

Outside of the negotiated contract, the city added the benefit of a $400 monthly commuter stipend for police officers and sergeants to offset the cost of getting to and from work.

The changes in hiring and retention at the city go beyond pay and benefits.

There's been a move from a more traditional human resources model to one where "people are treated like people, not resources," and there's a more positive, collaborative work environment.

More money has been set aside for staff development, engagement and recognition programs.

"Every change the city has made over the last year has been strategic, thoughtful and with intention," and the results are showing, Boodheshwar said.

"Although our staffing levels have been less than ideal in recent years, response time and public safety was never compromised. Our men and women worked extra hours and gladly stepped up when called upon to make sure shifts were filled and our community remained protected 24/7. With full staffing, we will now begin to refocus efforts on expanding services to improve our efforts," he added.

The police department has also seen positive changes with the hiring of Ciro Dominiguez as its new chief. The initial candidate pool began with 175, but he emerged as the top candidate for many reasons.

After a four-month process, Boodheshwar chose Dominiguez for the job based on his "proven track record of effective leadership, community and multi-agency collaboration, and his commitment to the safety and well-being of the residents he's served."

No stranger to the city, Dominguez started his career at the Naples Police Department and worked with the department for 10 years before moving on, then "coming back home."

"Chief Dominguez is doing a great job so far and it has been rewarding to witness how quickly the new chief has won over his staff, colleagues, elected officials, and the Naples community. This has been a 'homecoming story' and I know it is personal for the chief. Failure is not an option for him and with the support from his team, I expect great things in law enforcement for our community in the years ahead," Boodheshwar said.

With support from the city manager and city council, and a new and improved culture, Dominguez said his department has turned the corner on hiring and recruitment challenges, with a "reenergized staff."

"With the right culture, people want to stay, and we just keep on making it a better place for people," he said. "And the more they enjoy working here, the more they perform and the more they invest themselves in the community –and that is really where it's at."

While he's only been on the job a few months, he quickly bonded with the command leadership, which has a renewed focus on better management, accountability, and training.

"We really are taking an employee-centric approach, a coaching approach to our staff," Dominguez said. "With more training and hands-on mentoring."

He continued: "The way I look at it, as police chief, I'm in charge of people, but they are really people in my charge, and my job is really to look out for them," by supporting their well-being, so they can perform at their best.

The leadership team is also listening to employees, to get their ideas on how to improve department operations and services.

"The door is open for suggestions," Dominguez said. "We look to be leaders who are inclusive, innovative and supportive."

A new five-year strategic plan is in the works for the department to solidify the changes as the new norm.

"The ideas are there," Dominguez explained. "Now it's just fleshing out how we want to do it, and how we want to stage it, from start to completion."

Priorities include investing more money in tools, technology and equipment that can improve efficiency and enhance safety and dedicating more time and resources to proactive community policing.

The wish list includes reconstituting a K-9 unit and purchasing body-warn cameras for officers, which will require more money and budgetary approvals from city council.

"When you have the staff that you need, then you can really engage in whatever you are doing, whatever it is, whether it's investigations, traffic control or active policing," Dominguez said.

After the last two spots for officers are filled, he plans to reconstruct the traffic unit to do active patrolling of local streets.

Although hiring is important, it can't be done in haste, he emphasized, as he's looking for the right fit, and the right character for the city, which can't be taught.

"As the police chief, I'm looking for someone who is willing to do the right thing, at the right time, in the right way, and for the right reasons," Dominguez said.

Sgt. Erik Noe, vice president of the Naples Police union, said with the support of the new chief, the city manager and city council, employee morale has "absolutely turned around, for sure" at the department.

"It's done a 180," he said. "So, everyone is doing really well. They are really happy."

When it comes to staffing, he acknowledged there's been a big improvement, with most of the vacancies filled, but he noted that many of the new hires are young and inexperienced, or still in the academy, so they're not yet working at their full potential yet.

On a positive note, he said the younger recruits are more ambitious and "happy to be there."

While he hopes to see the new and old hires stick around, Noe remains concerned about retention. While pay has improved, he said negotiations ended where they should have started last time on that front, with the city still playing catch up after a 6% cut in 2012.

With its next contract, the union will seek better pay and benefits, including better insurance and pension plans, and take-home cars, which most other law enforcement agencies already provide in Southwest Florida, Noe said.

Under the current healthcare plan offered by the city, Noe and his family spend about $12,000 a year on healthcare, including insurance premiums, deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs, eating up a big chunk of his paycheck. He noted that Collier County government offers health insurance that's much cheaper.

"It's the little things that will make these people jump ship and leave," Noe said of his fellow officers. "Everybody is living on a shoestring budget, everyone is trying to make ends meet."

The union is eager to start the negotiations for a new contract. It has yet to hear back from the city manager on when talks can begin, but until then it's asking officers to "hang in there," in hopes of a more positive outcome, Noe said.

While changes at the police department might be most noticeable to the community, the city has also made progress in its efforts to address staffing challenges in general.

Since the start of the fiscal year in October, the city has hired more than 125 employees and currently has 54 vacancies, which includes 14 new positions, Boodheshwar said.

"The city has made tremendous progress and strides with filling vacancies and retaining our talent, including reclassifying a position in human resources to a talent acquisition manager," he said. "The city has also ramped up their advertising on job boards and professional websites, attended several local career fairs and has developed recruitment brochures for high demand positions."

The new strategy is paying off, as word has spread about the positive changes.

"The city has seen an uptick in the number of job applications received, as well as an improvement in the overall talent and job qualifications of the employees that have been recently hired," Boodheshwar said. "The city has hired several employees from other local government agencies, which makes us believe that the word must be getting out that the city of Naples offers a highly competitive pay and benefits package, values their staff, and embodies a culture of excellence."

Some jobs are still proving difficult to fill.

"The city is working hard to fill crucial engineering positions in the Public Works Streets & Stormwater division," Boodheshwar said. "Finding qualified engineers who have a desire to work in the public sector (rather than private) seems to be an issue for all governmental agencies, due to the nature of the work and the job market demand to offer top, competitive pay. "

