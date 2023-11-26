Naples police search for suspect in Sunday evening shooting at Coastland Mall

Naples police responded to a shooting at Coastland Mall at around 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26. One victim was injured. The suspect fled

Naples police searched Sunday evening for a suspect who shot a victim in the leg at Coastland Mall sometime around 5 p.m.

Naples Police Chief Ciro Dominguez said the area was safe. He said the shooter fled before police arrived, and the victim was flown to a Lee County hospital for treatment.

The mall was briefly locked down, but was no longer as of 5:30 p.m.

Naples police were searching for a suspect Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 after a victim was shot in the leg at Coastland Mall. Police cruisers were gathered outside the mall entrance opposite Naples High School.

About six Naples police cruisers were gathered and crime scene tape marked the mall entrance that fronts Golden Gate Parkway, across from Naples High School.

Sgt. Erik Noe said the incident occurred between two known individuals.

“There was no danger to anyone inside the mall,” Noe said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Naples Coastland Mall shooting: One injured, transported for treatment