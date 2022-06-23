Naples RN owes $1M to ex-employer she scammed, gets prison in false tax return case

A Naples woman who filed false tax returns must serve two years in federal prison, and repay her former employer more than $1 million and the U.S. $257,000.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell sentenced Jennifer Hansen, 51, for filing false tax returns for the years 2016, 2017, and 2018. She pleaded guilty on March 22.

According to court documents, Hansen, a registered nurse originally from Rhode Island, was employed by a medical examination company to evaluate individuals who were seeking life insurance policies.

Court documents said in that role, Hansen, also listed with a previous address in Bonita Springs, earned hundreds of thousands of dollars during the years 2016, 2017, and 2018, all of which she intentionally omitted from her federal income tax returns.

'Ghost worker' scam: Scam involving 'ghost' RSW airport workers lands manager an eight-year prison sentence

Diesel fuel thefts: Lehigh Acres, Bradenton men charged in alleged diesel fuel theft, credit card scam

Real estate fraud: Second suspect arrested in complex $300,000 real estate scam; Lee County among areas hit

Through her false returns, Hansen caused a tax loss to the U.S. of $257,830.44 and the court ordered her to repay that amount.

Investigators also learned that a substantial portion of Hansen’s unreported income was illegitimately earned.

Hansen generated income by submitting false records to her employer claiming that she had examined a real patient, when, in fact, she had not. The court ordered Hansen to pay more than $1 million in restitution to her former employer.

“Ms. Hansen accepted full responsibility for her actions in 2019 and has been cooperating with the Federal Government since," Scott Moorey, her attorney, said. "We were able to negotiate a favorable plea agreement and she was sentenced accordingly. After Ms. Hansen completes her sentence she intends on repaying her back taxes and restitution in full”

Story continues

Hansen was also ordered to surrender her passport.

"For three years, Ms. Hansen cheated her employer, insurance policy holders, and the American people to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars for herself," said Brian Payne, special agent in charge of IRS-CI's Tampa Field Office. "Cheaters don't win, and Ms. Hansen must now face consequences for her actions."

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Naples RN Jennifer Hanson gets prison, must repay ex-employer in tax fraud