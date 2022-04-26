Naples teacher arrested after officials say he placed cameras in boys' school locker room

A Collier County elementary school teacher has been arrested after deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office say he placed cameras in the school's restrooms.

Diego Alberto Rojas-Pulido, 37, of Naples, was arrested Monday and taken into custody after officials say he placed cameras in the boys' locker rooms at Pinecrest Elementary School, in Immokalee.

Rojas-Pulido faces charges of video voyeurism, which is when the offender is aged 24 or older and the victim is 16 or younger.

That charge is a second-degree felony.

3 students discovered what appeared to be a video recording device

According to a social media post from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, deputies said three students discovered what appeared to be a video recording device attached to a metal tissue box in the restroom adjacent to the classroom where Rojas-Pulido was teaching on April 19.

According to deputies, on Wednesday one of the students told a school counselor, who immediately reported it to the school principal, according to the post.

According to that post, the school district then fired Rojas-Pulido. The school district didn't respond to requests for comment Tuesday evening.

Deputies arrived art Rojas-Pulido's home, at the 14870 block of Pleasant Bay Lane, where they found Rojas-Pulido attempting to die by suicide.

He was transported to a Lee County hospital for treatment Thursday, where he was later served with the Collier County arrest warrant, officials said.

A bond wasn't yet set Tuesday afternoon for Rojas-Pulido on Tuesday, according to jail records.

He's next due in court May 23.

The investigation is still ongoing.

