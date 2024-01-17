Naples teen claims innocence in mall shooting as he remains in custody on $250K bond

A Naples teen remained in custody Tuesday on a six-figure bond as he claimed his innocence, charged in a November shooting at Coastland Mall.

Jonathan Hernandez Cuevas, 19, pleaded innocent before Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier.

Hernandez Cuevas is charged with one count of aggravated battery involving a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person. He faces a $200,000 bond.

His 16-year-old victim is charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a delinquent juvenile and felony probation violation. The Naples Daily News and The News-Press generally don't name minors facing charges.

Just before 4:45 p.m. Nov. 26, Naples police officers responded to the Coastland Mall.

Authorities said the juvenile suspect dialed 911, advising he had been shot, and requested assistance. Officers responded along with paramedics from the Naples Fire Department and Collier County EMS.

The juvenile was treated for a gunshot wound and flown to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers.

Authorities said detectives located Hernandez Cuevas at his residence. Hernandez Cuevas volunteered his version of events, police said.

Police said Hernandez Cuevas claimed he was threatened and acted in self-defense. He told detectives the firearm used was in the center console of his vehicle.

Inspection of Hernandez Cuevas' vehicle, police said, revealed bullet hole damage. Hernandez Cuevas admitted shooting twice from the driver’s seat through the front passenger window at the juvenile.

Detectives interviewed a witness, an off-duty nurse, who said they began applying first aid.

While being assisted by the nurse, the juvenile advised he discarded a firearm in the bushes after being shot, police said. Authorities said the firearm had a full magazine and a round in the chamber, indicative of not being fired.

The juvenile was released from Gulf Coast Medical Center, police said.

Police said the minor admitted to possession of the firearm.

Hernandez Cuevas is next due in court Feb. 29 for a case management conference.

