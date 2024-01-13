Naples teen dies after Vineyards Boulevard crash

A Naples teenager died Saturday after his Jeep veered off Vineyards Boulevard the previous night and crashed into some trees, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at 8:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Vineyards and Napa Boulevard in Naples.

The 16-year-old was driving north on Vineyards Boulevard in a Jeep Cherokee, an FHP news release said. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The Jeep traveled off the road, across the median and into two trees. The driver – whose name wasn't released – suffered critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation.

— Charles Runnells is a reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. To reach him, call 239-335-0368 (for tickets to shows, call the venue) or email him at crunnells@gannett.com. Follow or message him on social media: Facebook (facebook.com/charles.runnells.7), X (formerly Twitter) (@charlesrunnells), Threads (@crunnells1) and Instagram (@crunnells1).

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Vineyards Boulevard traffic accident: Naples teenager pronounced dead