Naples teens arrested in online sneaker sale robbery

Collier County detectives arrested two Naples teens on charges they robbed a man at gunpoint during a planned meeting to buy Air Jordans and Yeezys posted on Instagram.

Anthony Zangrilli, 19, who is a convicted felon on probation was arrested July 19, and Patrick Cole Ochoa, 18, was arrested July 20 in connection with the July 16 robbery.

The victim listed a used pair of men's Air Jordan 3 UNC shoes for $200 and a used pair of men's Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers for $450 on Instagram, according to detectives. About 6 p.m. July 16, the victim agreed to meet Zangrilli, who was a stranger, in the parking lot of a local business on U.S. 41 East.

Zangrilli arrived with Ochoa. When the victim showed the shoes, Zangrilli pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the seller's face and demanded the shoes. Ochoa lifted his shirt and revealed a black firearm tucked in his waistband, according to detectives.

Detectives established the teens as suspects through investigative means.

“I am grateful for the swift and diligent work our detectives and deputies did in identifying and locating the suspects so they can be held accountable,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

Deputies found the stolen sneakers and two loaded firearms in a room where Zangrilli was staying at the Glades Motel, 3115 U.S. 41 E., a short distance from where the robbery occurred.

Zangrilli also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony violation of probation. He is currently on probation for an armed robbery and kidnapping in 2021.

The pair is at Collier County Jail.

Emma Behrmann is a breaking news reporter for The Naples Daily News and News-Press. You may reach her at EBehrmann@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmabehrmann.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier County detectives arrested teens suspected of sneaker robbery