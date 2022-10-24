Naples traffic stop leads to weapons cache, two arrests, Collier Sheriff says

Naples men with a car full of ammunition, guns, body armor and drugs face charges after Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped them Sunday night.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said the arrests are significant and underscore that no traffic stop is ever routine.

“It could have been an entirely different outcome for these deputies given the amount of guns and ammunition inside the vehicle,” he said.

Collier County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies confiscated a number of items Sunday night, Oct. 23, 2022, after making a traffic stop. Items included: a short barrel AR-15 rifle, three loaded handguns, 16 magazines to include high-capacity mags and a drum and hollow point bullets, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, two ballistic armor vests, ski masks, a black and gold skull full fac22e masks, vape pens and THC oil and marijuana. They arrested two of four men in the car.

Around 9:45 p.m. deputies pulled over a gray Toyota for multiple traffic infractions near Immokalee Road and Strand Boulevard.

Deputies could smell marijuana from the vehicle, a report indicates. None of the four occupants had a medical marijuana card.

Recycling center burns: Naples recycling center on fire, Collier County Sheriff's Office confirms

Witnesses sought: Collier sheriff asks witnesses of Cavo Lounge shooting Saturday night to come forward

Deputies conducted a probable cause search and found two loaded firearms within immediate reach of the driver, Ian Marco Flores-Antelo, 23. His front passenger, Christopher Dorestan, 18, had a firearm next to him, the report said.

No one had a permit to carry a firearm.

Deputies arrested Flores-Antelo and Dorestan, who faces charges of carrying a concealed firearm.

Deputies said they confiscated a short barrel AR-15 rifle, three loaded handguns, 16 magazines to include high-capacity mags and a drum and hollow point bullets, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, two ballistic armor vests, ski masks, a black and gold skull full face mask, vape pens and THC oil and marijuana.

'Students should never have to worry about their safety': Weapons found in schools on rise

Is an AR-15 an assault rifle? What you need to know about America's most popular rifle

Flores-Antelo also faces charges of possession of synthetic narcotics, possession of a bulletproof vest while committing certain offenses, and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

Dorestan faces an additional charge of resisting arrest.

Stacey Henson is the breaking news and visuals editor for the Naples Daily News and Fort Myers News-Press. You may contact her at shenson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Florida traffic stop finds guns, ammo, body armor and drugs, sheriff says