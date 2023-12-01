Naples Winter Wine Festival: Early learning and mental health are two causes at 2024 event

Early learning and mental health care will get a lot of attention at the upcoming Naples Winter Wine Festival.

Officials with the Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF) have identified early learning and mental health for its “fund a need” initiative because of the critical importance both play in the healthy development and growth of children. NCEF sponsors the winter wine festival each year.

Festival attendees and supporters will be able donate to the cause that is titled “Putting Down Roots: Early Learning Grows a Healthy Mind” to help combat challenges children face with early learning and their mental health.

It is the second year in a row that the two issues are key focal points of the wine festival that is held every January and raises millions to improve the lives of children in Collier County.

“This year, our community’s greatest need is expanding early learning and mental health support for underserved children,” Ralph Stayer, chairman of the 2024 wine festival, said in a news release.

The global COVID-19 pandemic followed by Hurricane Ian had a devastating impact on children’s education and their well-being.

Naples Winter Wine Festival patrons meet children at the Naples Winter Wine Festival's Meet the Kids Day on Feb. 3, 2023. The annual event kicked off the three-day wine fest weekend. The Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), the founding organization of the wine festival, hosted the event at NCH Business Center in North Naples.

Many youngsters fell behind in learning during the pandemic and then faced damage to their homes or schools from the hurricane’s storm surge when it hit Sept. 28, 2022.

The upcoming wine festival will be in its 24th year come Jan. 27 when it is held at the Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón.

To date the event has raised $269 million for at-risk and underprivileged children in the community.

Naples Winter Wine Festival patrons meet children Feb. 3, 2023, during Meet the Kids Day that kicked off the three-day wine fest weekend. The Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), the founding organization of the wine festival, hosted the event at NCH Business Center in North Naples.

“Donated funds will allow us to achieve our goal of providing access to support services and early intervention, increasing the resilience in youth locally, and allowing them to maintain mental and overall well-being when faced with adversity,” Stayer said.

Children and mental health data

One in six children aged 2 to 8, or 17%, have been diagnosed with a mental, behavioral or developmental disorder, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Locally, NCEF reports 14% of Collier children, or nearly 8,900 children under the age of 18, live in poverty.

Children who live in poverty are more likely to have low quality early learning experiences, mental health issues; they often do not do in well school and that contributes to falling behind and the potential to engage in risky behavior as they get older, according to research.

Melanie Stefanowicz, chief executive officer of the Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida, said the coalition commends NCEF for leading efforts for supporting early learning.

The Early Learning coalition works with child-care centers in Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades counties.

"As a community, understanding and supporting these fundamental aspects paves the way for a brighter future for our children and families," Stefanowicz said in an email. "This type of collective impact effort is significant in ensuring that every child in Collier County has access to the resources and support required for their holistic development."

Support for the “fund a need” initiative this year at the wine festival will help equip early learning centers in the community with needed resources, Jacki Guinn, NCEF trustee and chairman of this year’s grant committee, said.

“Solutions will include therapy and counseling, interventions for children with learning disabilities and language barriers, and early learning scholarships, Guinn said.

The wine festival is ranked among the top 10 arts and entertainment events for wealthy Americans by the Luxury Institute based on exclusivity, quality and prestige.

People unable to attend in person can make a direct gift to the nonprofit NCEF or participate through an online auction from Friday, Jan. 19 to Jan. 30.

Every dollar raised will go to support NCEF’s strategic initiatives to focus on the future of local children. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.napleswinefestival.com.

