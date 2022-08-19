Naples woman, 47, arrested in fatal Jan. 27 collision; was driving 87 mph in 45 mph zone

Justine Fagan, 47, of Naples, was arrested this week for vehicular homicide in the Jan. 27, 2022, death of 19-year-old Maria Fernanda Valdiviezo Solis, of Cape Coral.

Nearly seven months after a 19-year-old Cape Coral woman died in a two-vehicle crash, deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the case.

Justine Fagan, 47, of Naples, was arrested and faces one count of vehicular homicide, court records show.

A housemate of Maria Fernanda Valdiviezo Solis, killed in the crash, were surprised to learn of the arrest Friday afternoon.

"We've been checking every week but just this week we didn't check because I was so busy," Yudelkis Frenes said in Spanish. She said Solis' parents don't live in the United States and she was living her with her brother.

Fagan was traveling north in the south lane of Everglades Boulevard North, actively passing other traffic as she approached Forty-third Avenue Northeast.

Similar: Driver charged with DUI, manslaughter in Sept. crash that left one dead

Rising deaths: FHP officials, advocates warn motorists in wake of rising deaths on SWFL roads

The second car, driven stopped for a stop sign on Forty-third Avenue Northeast, and attempted a left turn onto Everglades Boulevard North.

The front of Fagan's car collided with the left side of Valdiviezo Solis'.

Both cars came to rest on the grass shoulder.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. as nearby children exited at their bus stop, records indicate.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office also responded.

Everglades Boulevard North was a two-way, undivided road, according to the report and is designated 45 mph, records show.

Witnesses told investigators they saw Fagan driving recklessly and was passing traffic at high speed as she entered the intersection.

Authorities didn't notice impairment due to alcohol when they spoke with Fagan, according to the report.

When troopers received authorization from Judge John McGowan, they began downloading the data from Fagan's car, the report says.

They determined Fagan was driving at 87 mph in a 45 mph area.

Fagan is next due in court Sept. 12.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples woman arrested in crash that killed Cape Coral teen