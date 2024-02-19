Naples woman, 48, convicted for fatal January 2022 crash that killed 19-year-old

Justine Marie Fagan, 48, of Naples, was convicted on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, for the Jan. 27, 2022, crash that killed Maria Fernanda Valdiviezo Solis, 19.

A Collier County jury convicted a Naples woman for her role in a January 2022 high-speed crash that killed one.

Justine Marie Fagan, 48, was found guilty of vehicular homicide following a three-day trial before Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol arrested Fagan on Aug. 19, 2022.

On Jan. 27, 2022, Fagan killed Maria Fernanda Valdiviezo Solis, 19, after speeding through traffic on Everglades Boulevard North going northbound in the southbound lanes.

The car driven by Valdiviezo Solis stopped for a stop sign on 43rd Avenue Northeast, and attempted a left turn onto Everglades Boulevard North, in Rural Estates, the crash report states.

Rick LoCastro: Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro returns to work after arrest, hospitalization

The front of Fagan's car collided with the driver's side of Valdiviezo Solis' vehicle. The crash happened as nearby children exited at their bus stop, records indicate.

Everglades Boulevard North is a two-way, undivided road, according to the report and is designated 45 mph, records show.

The event data recorder on Fagan's car shows she was driving as high as 87 mph seconds before the crash.

Her attorney, James Zonas, previously said Fagan was "a mom late to pick up her daughter."

Fagan's sentencing is set for March 14.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples woman convicted in January 2022 high-speed crash