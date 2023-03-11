Naples woman, 50, accused of 'intentionally' setting house on fire after argument

A Naples woman faces charges after Collier County deputies say she intentionally set an acquaintance's house on fire following an argument.

Aunna Allen, 50, set the house she was living in, on the 3800 block of Randall Boulevard, on fire about 2 a.m. Thursday, later fleeing, according to her arrest affidavit.

The caller said he and the homeowner got into an argument with Allen. At one point, Allen physically attacked one of the neighbors.

Moments after Allen left, the residents noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from Allen's room, according to the report. The house caught fire and was "a total loss."

Deputies located and arrested Allen walking along Randall Boulevard, the report says.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they deemed the fire "suspicious."

One of the witnesses, identified as Aaron Rachels, told authorities Allen was drinking "and became belligerent," adding it's Allen's normal behavior when she drinks.

Rachels said Allen then began striking another resident in his head, arms and back with her fists. The victim pushed Allen away, causing her to fall to the floor and later walk away, the report says.

Before the house caught fire, Allen left her room yelling profanities and walked out of the house.

As smoke and flames became visible, one of the other residents grabbed a bucket of water, but later warned it was "far too hot to enter the room" and called for the other residents, one of them having an impairment, to evacuate.

Deputies reported one of the other residents had visible cuts, bruises and scratches to both his shoulders, left bicep, back and forehead.

A second witness told authorities that about two years prior Allen set her belongings on fire when they lived together in North Carolina.

When deputies interviewed Allen and asked her what started the blaze, she told them she threw a cigarette and "flicked" a lit cigarette.

As they layered through debris, detectives found a butane lighter near a pile of clothes and books.

After they finished questioning Allen, authorities determined the fire was intentional and originated in the master bathroom closet.

Allen faces charges of battery and first-degree arson.

Court records indicate that Collier Circuit Judge John McGowan on Friday signed an order imposing a GPS monitor on Allen prior to her release.

She's due in court April3 for her arraignment.

