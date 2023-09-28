Naples woman accepts plea deal, sentenced to probation in dog's heat-related death

A Naples woman accused of leaving a 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix named Tucker to die in a closed car in 83-degree heat has reached a plea deal and will avoid prison time.

Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier on Thursday sentenced Allison Christian, 45, to two years of probation.

Christian was charged with aggravated animal cruelty in connection with Tucker's death. Authorities said Tucker was a registered service animal.

Detectives said Christian got into a verbal dispute with her boyfriend around after she found him inside an RV with another woman, Tucker’s owner.

During the dispute, Tucker ran out of the RV and into a nearby parked car. Christian secured Tucker in the vehicle, shut the door and left the residence.

She returned 20 minutes later, but deputies say she never checked on Tucker as he sweltered inside the locked car with the doors and windows closed.

Christian's boyfriend and Tucker's owner searched for Tucker, but couldn't find him, according to the affidavit. About three hours later, Christian's boyfriend entered the car and noticed the dog.

Deputies reported the dog was stiff and there were "obvious signs of struggle" inside the car, as well as several smear marks from Tucker's mouth and nasal area on all the windows.

Authorities also found claw marks, feces and blood in the car.

The sheriff's office said she has a history of animal-related cases in which dogs have been removed from her care and custody, according to her arrest report.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples woman accepts plea in dog's hot-car death