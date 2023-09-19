Naples woman accused of embezzlement in more than $50,000 pleads innocent

A Naples woman who allegedly charged $53,000 to a 78-year-old's account over a year and pawned her stolen jewelry pleaded innocent.

Elizabeth Rae Dean, 51, claimed her innocence Monday before Collier Circuit Judge John McGowan.

Dean faces felony charges of theft of $50,000 or more from someone 65 years old or older, organized fraud, exploitation of the elderly and fraudulent use of personal identification information.

The victim reported unusual activity on her bank account May 8, Naples Police said. The transactions amounted to thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges.

Surveillance cameras captured Dean using ATMs inside 7-Eleven stores to withdraw money from the victim's account, authorities said.

The investigation also revealed Dean had 21 pawn transactions between May 2020 and June 2022, in which she pawned jewelry stolen from the victim. The total amount from the jewelry thefts is valued at nearly $80,000, according to police.

According to her arrest affidavit, Dean told police she used the funds to purchase Christmas presents, pay for children's birthdays, medical procedures and cover other household bills.

Dean is next due in court Oct. 26 for a case management conference.

