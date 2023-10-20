Naples woman with Alzheimer's still missing, search efforts continue

A Naples woman who is nonverbal and has Alzheimer's disease remained missing as of Friday morning.

Patrol deputies searched overnight Thursday looking for Margaret Gallaway, 80, Collier County spokesperson Andrea Jones said in a news release Friday.

Thursday a group of 106 volunteers completed a ground search. The volunteers, with Collier County deputies, went door to door in Crown Pointe, the community where Gallaway lives, and five neighboring communities.

A group of 20 volunteers from the Marco Patriots, a disaster response and community service group based in Marco Island, joined the sheriff's office in its search after it requested volunteers, board member Rob Brehm said.

The sheriff's office moved its incident command post to the Crown Pointe Community clubhouse from the Naples Seventh-Day Adventist Church, according to police. Today’s activities will include continued search efforts by patrol and by aviation.

The search began around 2 p.m. Monday after Gallaway left her Crown Pointe Community home. Authorities don't suspect foul play.

She is 5'8" tall and approximately 160 pounds, Jones said. She was last seen wearing a pink and white blouse, pink shorts and white shoes.

Deputies noticed she rang a nearby doorbell and ask nearby neighbors to check their home cameras.

Collier County Sheriff's Office brought in a bloodhound from Charlotte County to assist in the search. Deputies are using Infared technology with sonar capabilities to search surrounding bodies of water. A 60-feet-deep body of water is within the search area.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information call 239-252-9300.

