Naples woman arrested, linked to missing man's body found buried in 2021

A Naples woman who Collier County detectives say helped a man after he shot a neighbor and buried him in 2017 faces charges.

Monica Petrosian, 42, was held on $100,000 bond in the Collier County jail following her arrest on a felony warrant over the weekend, the Collier County Sheriff's Office reported Monday.

She faces arraignment April 25.

Michael Allen "Loco" Pritchard, 35, faces a second-degree murder charge in the incident. He has been held without bond since his arrest Dec. 3 jail records indicate.

Detectives began their investigation after receiving information from a witness who said Pritchard confessed to shooting the victim and burying the body next to Pritchard’s house. The victim, who was physically disabled, had been reported missing.

Officials did not release the victim's name under Marsy's Law.

According to Pritchard's arrest report, he confessed to having shot the man "because he caught him masturbating into Pritchard's girlfriend's underwear."

Detectives searched Pritchard’s home and surrounding property on 10th Avenue Northeast where they discovered the man's body in a shallow grave.

Further investigation by detectives found Petrosian assisted Pritchard after the murder, the Facebook post announcing her arrest said.

