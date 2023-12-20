Naples woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing man in face

Yahaira Pena Gonzalez, 46, faces attempted murder charges after authorities say she confessed to stabbing a male family member in the face and neck on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

A Naples woman faces attempted murder charges after authorities say she confessed to stabbing a family member.

Yahaira Pena Gonzalez, 46, is charged with attempted felony murder. She remained in custody Wednesday afternoon without bond.

According to an incident report, Sunday morning, the Collier County Sheriff's Office received information from NCH that a victim had been taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. The victim said Pena Gonzalez, had stabbed him, the report indicates.

The victim's identity remains redacted in the report.

The victim, who suffered stabbing wounds to the torso, arms and face, said he and Pena Gonzalez argued before she stabbed him outside their home with a knife.

When authorities responded to the Santa Clara Drive home, they reported finding blood stains outside the victim's pickup, according to the report.

A witness told authorities he heard both parties arguing, and when he ran outside, he saw Pena Gonzalez stabbing the man.

She ran inside and threw the knife in the kitchen sink, authorities said.

Pena Gonzalez is next due in court Jan. 8 for her arraignment.

