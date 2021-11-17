Naples woman charged in bogus marriage gets no prison time

Christopher Williams, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·4 min read

Nov. 17—PORTLAND — When she turned 18, Raeanna Johnson had the word "survive" tattooed over heart to remind her to keep fighting when things seemed bleakest.

Her father died from an accidental drug overdose when she was 3. Her mother died from cancer when she was 15, leaving her orphaned.

She was moved from Maine to Florida and into an abusive family, where an aunt abandoned her at an emergency room, according to federal court records that chronicle Johnson's troubled life.

The state of Florida took her to a behavioral health center, where she languished after no family came to retrieve her.

Eventually, the state put her in a children's home.

She later returned to Maine to live with her aged grandparents, who were unprepared to care for her.

It was there she began a relationship with a 25-year-old man, who abused her emotionally, physically and financially.

He lived off the death benefits she received after her mother's death and drank all day.

She had dropped out of school and was trapped in a relationship that had escalated to an extreme point.

She'd been unable to escape.

Even when police were called, she couldn't get away.

"It was during this time that Raeanna made a choice to help herself," her attorney, Sarah Branch wrote in court papers.

Johnson had "placed an ad online to try to find a job. A job where she could earn money in secret and hopefully save enough money to get away. That is when she met Defendant Gormatov."

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Johnson, now 27, to time-served for her role in the conspiracy of assisting Alexander Gormatov, a Russian citizen, to become a lawful permanent resident of the United States.

Johnson, who was 17 at the time, had placed an ad on Craigslist to try to find a job.

Gormatov had answered her ad, offering to help her in exchange for a lie that would, years later, find Johnson pleading guilty to two felony crimes under federal law.

Out of desperation, she had made a choice to help Gormatov in an effort to free herself from the life in which she had become trapped, she would later recount as a witness at Gormatov's trial.

At the time, lying to the government had seemed like a minor matter "in comparison to evils she was experiencing" at the hands of her abuser, Branch wrote in court papers.

The choice hadn't been difficult. Johnson would later admit to her wrongdoing in federal court and pay the price for it.

As arranged, when she turned 18, she married Gormatov in order to secure him legal U.S. status, in exchange for money.

The two had lied to government officials, saying they had lived together as husband and wife, even though they hadn't.

When Johnson gave birth two years later, Gormatov had been presented as the father, even though he wasn't.

Just over a year ago, Johnson signed an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to two felonies, including conspiracy to commit visa fraud and false statements to a government agency.

Each of the two charges is punishable by up to five years in prison.

On Tuesday, Johnson appeared from her Naples home via videoconference for sentencing by U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Torresen.

"I'm here today to hold myself accountable," Johnson said.

Shortly before her mother died, she had made Johnson promise her several things, including protecting her money she would receive in death benefits and not letting men take advantage of her.

Johnson said Tuesday she had failed to heed her mother's advice on both counts.

"I broke those promises," she said. "In order to be the woman I've become, I need to take responsibility for the girl I was," she told the judge.

Johnson has begun to turn her life around, she said.

She is in a stable, loving relationship and is raising a 7-year-old daughter, who struggles with medical issues.

Reflecting on her past abandonment as a child, she said she made it her mission to help those who find themselves in similar circumstances to her own. She has plans to adopt a 12-year-old boy from Florida foster care when her court case is over, she said.

Torresen effectively brought Johnson's case to a close Tuesday, ordering no prison time nor probation for her.

Reviewing the plea, the judge said, "I wouldn't consider that the crime of the century."

Noting Johnson's "extremely difficult life," Torresen ticked off the challenges Johnson was forced to reckon with as a child.

"You were a lost girl, really and that's not your fault," Torresen said, pausing to regain her composure during the emotional court hearing.

Torresen said she was "very happy" Johnson story didn't end in tragedy as it easily could have.

"Your honesty is searing," Torresen said. "You really were dealt a very difficult hand in life and you've played it very well."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Missouri police officer, 47, dies unexpectedly after returning home from shift

    Sunset Hills police say Christy Meier finished her shift at 7 a.m., saw her husband and went to bed. When he returned home later, he found Meier, a 14-year officer, dead.

  • Mom Called Her 5-Year-Old Son the ‘Next Ted Bundy’ Before He Vanished

    New Hampshire Attorney General’s OfficeA New Hampshire mother texted a friend about her 5-year-old’s uncontrollable behavior, comparing her son to a couple of prolific serial killers. “I want him gone,” she allegedly wrote. Four months later, the child’s body was discovered in the Abington woods.The haunting messages from Danielle Dauphinais were shared with The Boston Globe by her childhood friend, Erika Wolfe. Though Wolfe said she and Dauphinais had not spoken in years, Dauphinais reached out

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • NJ mom charged with killing kids will remain jailed: 'The facts are particularly horrific'

    Yuhwei Chou sat still and expressionless in a video room at the jail during the virtual hearing before Superior Court Judge Peter Tober on Tuesday.

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Kyle Rittenhouse defense team seeks mistrial, claiming prosecutorial misconduct

    KENOSHA, Wis. — As Kyle Rittenhouse’s jury officially began its deliberations Tuesday, a piece of unfinished business still hung over the case. The defense filed a motion ahead of Monday’s closing arguments asking for a mistrial based on prosecutorial misconduct. The request will be moot if the jury — which began deliberations at 9:15 a.m. local time — acquits Rittenhouse of the five felony ...

  • Rittenhouse prosecutor 'very close' to violating 'golden rule' of law, criminal defense attorneys say

    Prosecutor Thomas Binger was "very close" to violating the "golden rule" of law during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to criminal defense attorney Ajay Pallegar.

  • ‘Deal with it,’ woman tells choking child before passing out at FL restaurant, cops say

    The woman was charged with child neglect, deputies said.

  • Woman slain in Atlanta park had letters 'F' 'A' 'T' carved onto chest, report says

    Katherine Janness, who was fatally stabbed July 28 in Atlanta's Piedmont Park, had the letters 'F' 'A' and 'T' carved onto her chest, an autopsy report says.

  • Rittenhouse verdict comes amid a fraught gun landscape

    The upcoming verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial for shooting three men during street unrest in Wisconsin comes against a backdrop of deep political divisions and expanded access to guns in the United States – factors that some fear could lead to more dangerous encounters. The 18-year-old testified he fired in self-defense, killing two men and wounding a third, after coming under attack during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. While legal experts have said the details give Rittenhouse a strong argument for self-defense, some worry about the broader signal an acquittal could send.

  • Coroner says how woman who went missing in Myrtle Beach ended up at Florence fire station

    The Florence County Coroner confirmed to a local TV station that Sheridan Wahl suffered internal injuries. Her body was found at the bottom of the fire station’s training tower.

  • Texas woman faces up to 20 years in prison for assaulting flight attendant, authorities say

    Federal prosecutors say 50-year-old Debby Dutton Cypress, Texas, shoved a flight attendant multiple times after asking her husband to put his mask on.

  • Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

    The girl was reported as missing or a potential runaway nearly two months earlier, according to police.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's mother did not drive him to Kenosha shootings

    Social media posts circulating during the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse claim his mother drove him to the town in the US state of Wisconsin where he shot three people. But the prosecutor trying the case says there is no evidence to support the claim, Rittenhouse and a friend testified about the people who accompanied them and did not list his mother, and she told a newspaper that she was in a neighboring state and did not know what her son was doing."Why are we just glazing over the fact that

  • Man shot and killed in front of wife and kids in South LA

    A family is struggling with a shocking loss after a young father was shot to death in front of his wife and two children in South Los Angeles while they were out picking up food.

  • Two women died of overdoses in a Norfolk man’s home. A third told a judge he raped her in his apartment.

    One night in late May, a 39-year-old Virginia Beach woman joined several friends for a night of barhopping. The woman’s son had agreed to serve as the designated driver, and waited in his vehicle in the parking lot while the woman and her friends went into their final stop of the night — Seaside Raw Bar at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The last thing the woman remembers about that evening was ...

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The state Supreme Court set the execution date after Cox relinquished all appeals.

  • Dover's Lawrence Pilla dies by suicide in prison after sentencing for sex assault

    He had previously attempted suicide after the allegations came to light. Pilla plead guilty to aggravated felonious sexual assault of a teenager.

  • Runaway New Jersey Teen’s Mom Threw Bleach in Her Eyes: Prosecutors

    Essex County Prosecutor’s OfficeA teenage girl who disappeared for nearly a month told investigators she’d run away to escape horrific abuse at the hands of her mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.Jashyah Moore, 14, detailed extreme instances of neglect and mistreatment by her mother, Jamie Moore, over a number of years. The complaint describes Moore’s abuse, alleging she stabbed her daughter in the shoulder with a steak knife, “causing a lacer

  • Kenosha protesters demand Rittenhouse be found guilty

    Demonstrators protesting outside Kenosha County Courthouse demand guilty verdict in Rittenhouse trial.