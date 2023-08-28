Naples woman charged thousands of dollars to 78-year-old's account, deputies say

A Naples woman charged $53,000 to a 78-year-old's account over a year and pawned their stolen jewelry, according to police.

Elizabeth Rae Dean, 51, faces felony charges of theft of $50,000 or more from someone 65 years old or older, organized fraud, exploitation of the elderly and fraudulent use of personal identification information.

The victim reported unusual activity on her bank account May 8. The transactions amounted to thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges.

Surveillance cameras captured Dean using ATMs inside 7-Eleven stores to withdraw money from the victim's account, according to police.

The investigation also revealed Dean had 21 pawn transactions between May 2020 and June 2022, in which she pawned jewelry stolen from the victim. The total amount from the jewelry thefts is valued at nearly $80,000, according to police.

Dean's next court date is Sept. 18.

Emma Behrmann is a breaking news reporter for The Naples Daily News and News-Press. You may reach her at ebehrmann@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmabehrmann.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples woman stole money, jewelry from 78-year-old