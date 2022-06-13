Naples woman, retired Illinois police chief, named to review team for Uvalde school massacre

A Naples woman will be part of the team reviewing police response to the May 24 mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Kristen Ziman, chief executive officer of Kristen Ziman Consulting in Naples where she now lives, is the retired chief of police in Aurora, Illinois. She confirmed Sunday that she was called upon by the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate what is one of the worst campus attacks in U.S. history.

"The end in mind is to investigate the entire incident and determine if lessons can be learned to apply to bettering law enforcement response in future events," she said. "It pains me to say that there will be future events, but we’ve come to the realization that we live in a world where it’s not a matter of if, but when, the next mass shooting will occur."

In 2016, Ziman became Aurora's first female chief and held that post during a mass casualty shooting at the Henry Pratt Company on Feb. 15, 2019. Five people were killed and several of her officers were wounded.

Ziman was one of nine people named last week by the Justice Department to the team assisting in a critical incident review of the Uvalde massacre. The federal action was requested by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, as questions about law enforcement's actions have shrouded the deadly attack.

She said she was invited to be part of the team because of her experience with the mass shooting in Aurora.

"Since retiring, I have traveled all over the nation and beyond to talk about prevention and preparation for acts of mass violence," she said in an email to the Naples Daily News. "I also serve as part of the Mass Violence Advisory Initiative powered by the International Association of Chiefs of Police. I'm also very well-versed in officer resilience and mental health and well-being. For all of these reasons, the DOJ felt I would be an asset to the team (so I'm told)."

Ziman said the review is a "mighty mission."

"I stand ready to follow the truth no matter where it leads us," she said. "We owe it to the families of those whose futures have been stolen."

Prior to her appointment as chief, Ziman’s 30-year career in law enforcement marked several other firsts: the Aurora department's first woman lieutenant in 2008 and first woman commander in 2010. Aurora is Illinois’ second-largest city.

Since retiring from the department on Aug. 6, 2021, Ziman moved to Naples and started a new career as a professional speaker and consultant for organizations and police departments, focusing on the areas of leadership, women empowerment, positive psychology, and mass shooting prevention.

She is also the author of a new book, "Reimagining Blue: Thoughts on Life, Leadership, and a New Way Forward in Policing."

The review of the massacre will be conducted by the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

Kristen Ziman, who has Collier County and law enforcement ties, was named recently to a team helping the critical incident review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. The retired Aurora, Illinois, police chief is shown here directing her department's response to a February 2019 mass casualty shooting in the Illinois city.

The Justice Department said in a press release that the goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses; identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events; and provide a roadmap for community safety and engagement before, during, and after such incidents.

It will examine issues including policies, training, communications, deployment and incident command, tactics, and practices as they relate to preparing for and responding to active shooter events, as well as the post-incident response, according to the press release. It will also include a review of survivor and victim family support and resources, the release states.

“Nothing can undo the pain that has been inflicted on the loved ones of the victims, the survivors, and the entire community of Uvalde,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in the press release. “But the Justice Department can and will use its expertise and independence to assess what happened and to provide guidance moving forward.”

Joining Ziman on the review team will be Chief Rick Braziel (retired), Sacramento, California; Deputy Chief Gene Deisinger (retired), Virginia Tech, Virginia.; Director of Public Safety Frank Fernandez (retired), Coral Gables, Florida; Albert Guarnieri, FBI Unit Chief; Major Mark Lomax (retired), Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania; Laura McElroy, CEO, McElroy Media Group.; Sheriff John Mina, Orange County, Florida; April Naturale, Assistant Vice President, Vibrant Emotional Health.

The review team will carry out a number of critical steps, including developing a complete incident reconstruction, reviewing relevant documents (such as manuals, policies, videos, photos), conducting site visits, and interviewing a wide variety of stakeholders, including law enforcement, government officials, school officials, witnesses, families of the victims, and community members.

The findings, lessons learned, and recommendations contained in the report will be based on national standards and best and emerging practices in the field of policing, current research, community expectations, and innovative solutions tailored to the critical incident review, according to the release.

A final report will be issued at the completion of the review.

