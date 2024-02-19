Naples woman served with North Carolina murder warrant while at hospital

A Naples woman was arrested at a local hospital on an arrest warrant for murder out of North Carolina.

According to the arrest warrant, deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office served the warrant to Cheryl Ann Nicklow, 66, at NCH North, 11190 Health Park Blvd., in Naples.

When deputies arrived at the hospital around 3:15 a.m. Monday, the warrant says, Nicklow lay in an ICU bed.

Authorities said Nicklow has an active felony warrant out of Clay County, in North Carolina, for murder.

They walked among us: Did you see them? 6 fugitives accused in killings fled to Southwest Florida, walked among us

The sheriff's office said Nicklow is being held without bond.

Court records indicate Nicklow is next due in court March 18 for her arraignment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: North Carolina murder warrant served to Naples woman