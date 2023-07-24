Naples woman steals more than 200 gallons of fuel, deputies say

A Naples woman paid $15 for more than 200 gallons of gas at a RaceTrac gas station off Collier Boulevard.

Collier County deputies responded to a dispatch call for a theft of diesel fuel at the RaceTrac Thursday night, according to an arrest report. Another deputy on duty in the area located the suspect vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and arrested Yuliet Sanchez Centella, 29.

The deputy who responded to the call spoke with a Race Trace corporate office representative who monitored the pumps at the station. The representative said he was alerted that the pumps were manipulated when a gold Dodge Ram truck parked at pump No. 7.

In one week, that pump experienced five thefts with the same vehicles involved.

The truck pulled up to the pump at 7:24 a.m., and a male began to pump gas. It pumped for 27 minutes, totaling 216 gallons, according to the report.

About 10 minutes later, a black Mercedes SUV pulled up behind the truck on the side of the pump. Centella exited the SUV and walked over to the man from the truck. She then drove the truck with the stolen fuel.

Centella provided her debit card and said she paid $15 for the fuel, according to the report. She told deputies she left to get a Red Bull while the pump continued pumping fuel. The man fled the scene in the SUV and was not located.

Deputies said Centella changed her story multiple times.

They established probable cause and searched the truck for any devices that could have been used to manipulate the pump for theft. Deputies did not find any devices in the truck at the scene and believe it must be in the SUV that fled, according to the report.

Race Trac wishes to press charges for theft. AAA reports that the average cost of diesel fuel in Florida is $3.79 per gallon, which means the stolen fuel cost more than $758.

Photos of pump seven show the diesel system had been manipulated and was missing screws, according to the report.

Centella is held in the Naples Jail Center. She faces felony charges of retail fuel theft, unlawful conveyance of fuel and criminal mischief for the damage to the pump.

The male suspect has not been located.

Emma Behrmann is a breaking news reporter for The Naples Daily News and News-Press. You may reach her at EBehrmann@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmabehrmann.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples woman pumps more than 200 gallons of diesel fuel at RaceTrac