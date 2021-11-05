A Napoleonville man was indicted Wednesday after police said he sexually assaulted two young girls.

Layne M. Barras, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office alerted Assumption Parish detectives last month about allegations that Barras had sexually abused a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old, both of whom he knew. The suspect also showed child pornography to one of the girls before “acting the scene out” with her, authorities said.

Evidence was presented Wednesday to an Assumption Parish grand jury, which handed down the indictment. An indictment does not presume guilt or innocence but indicates the grand jury found prosecutors presented enough evidence to warrant a trial on the charges.

Barras was taken into custody and remains in the Assumption Parish jail without bail. If convicted of first-degree rape, he faces a mandatory life sentence without parole, probation or early release.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Napoleonville man accused of raping two children