Napoleonville man gets 8 years after pleading guilty to drug charges

A suspected drug dealer from Napoleonville has been ordered to serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges.

Tyrone Fair Jr., 31, pleaded guilty Jan. 18 to possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, prosecutors said.

The guilty plea resulted from an agreement Fair made with prosecutors following a 2021 traffic stop in Napoleonville. After he entered his pleas, state District Judge Cody Martin sentenced him to eight years behind bars with credit for time served.

Fair’s conviction resulted from an investigation April 12 along La. 1, prosecutors said.

Items seized from the drug bust.

An Assumption Parish sheriff’s deputy initiated a car stop after seeing a traffic violation. While speaking with the driver, identified as Fair, the deputy smelled marijuana and saw pieces of suspected marijuana on the car’s floorboard.

A search of the car led deputies to quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, crack cocaine and prescription pills, prosecutors said. Police also found a handgun, cash and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Because Fair had been previously convicted of drug and weapons charges, he was not allowed to possess a firearm, authorities said. He was taken into custody and booked into the Assumption Parish jail, where he was held without bail due to a parole violation.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle handled the prosecution.

